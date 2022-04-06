Advertisement

Jan. 6 trial of former Virginia officer continues with testimony from man who called him “dad”

Jacob Fracker said he once called Thomas Robertson “dad,” and Robertson called him “son.” The two were together inside the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jan. 6 trial of former Virginia officer continues with testimony from man who called him “dad”
Jan. 6 trial of former Virginia officer continues with testimony from man who called him “dad”(Gray DC)
By David Ade
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s day two in the trial of former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson. He’s charged with six crimes related to his alleged actions on and after the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Dramatic moments inside the courtroom in the final hours today as Jacob Fracker, Robertson’s former co-defendant, takes the stand to testify against Robertson.

Jacob Fracker said that he used to call Thomas Robertson “dad”, and said Robertson would call him “son.”

Now, he’s testifying against Robertson after taking a plea deal for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A picture that prosecutors used in their original charging document shows Fracker on the left, and Robertson on the right, inside of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, according to prosecutors.

Fracker testified Wednesday that Robertson invited him, and planned the trip to the Capitol. Fracker also said on that day, he was hyped up and wanted to see the results of 2020 election overturned.

The defense said in its opening statements that Robertson only went into the Capitol because they said Fracker got too excited and ran in first. They argue that Robertson was only trying to find Fracker and leave.

During his testimony, Fracker told the court that he did lose sight of Robertson before entering the Capitol. Fracker said he and Robertson were reunited in a room below the Capitol Rotunda known as the crypt, where they took pictures and began singing and clapping with a crowd.

He said Robertson never told him that his only goal was to retrieve him, and that Robertson was just as excited as he was once they left the Capitol.

Fracker told the court that he and Robertson discussed a potential next civil war on the ride back home to Virginia.

Fracker’s testimony still is not done. Robertson’s defense is expected to cross-examine Fracker when court is back in session on Thursday morning.

Robertson’s lawyer told the judge tonight that Robertson may testify when the defense presents its case tomorrow.

The judge told lawyers that he wants to hear closing arguments on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Store owner Joe Pater says he's turning 70 this year—and it's time for him to move on.
Pater True Value Hardware is closing it’s doors, and everything must go
Police investigating shooting that sent three young people to hospital
Police say James Taylor, 49, had a blood-alcohol-level two times the legal limit following a...
Pokagon Tribal Police open investigation into officer after drunk driving incident
Ronnie and Beverly Barker went missing Sunday, March 27, while driving through western Nevada.
Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead

Latest News

We’re learning much more about an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Benton Harbor...
Two officers hurt, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Benton Harbor
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
LIVE: Biden, Harris, Jackson give remarks after Supreme Court confirmation
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina,...
North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024