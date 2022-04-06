First Alert Forecast: Highs struggle to get back to 50° tomorrow, Friday and Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Coming off a soaking rain Wednesday morning, weather conditions will continue to support on and off showers on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s before a second cold front comes through Thursday night. Behind this second front, temperatures will struggle to get to the mid 40s on Friday and upper 30s on Saturday. Rain chance will be around on Thursday, Friday and early Saturday morning. With cold air in place, a mix of rain/snow is possible on Friday and early Saturday morning. Temperatures quickly jump back above average on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees. More Spring-like weather is in the works for the start of next week.

THURSDAY: Clouds and some peaks of sun throughout the day. Scattered light showers are likely with some mist or drizzle at times. It may be breezy for times throughout the day. Turning chilly by the evening as a few flakes could mix in overnight. High of 50 degrees. Winds SW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Breezy and turning much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Some rain and snow showers are possible throughout the day. Turning cold by the evening with some lake enhanced snow showers possible. High of 43 degrees. Winds WNW 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Some lingering snow showers into early Saturday as t remains chilly during the day. Highs for the first half of the weekend will be in the upper 30s. We will rebound quickly with highs back into the 60s and close to 70 by the beginning of next week. As the warmth moves in more rain chances will follow into the middle of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, April 5th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 60

Tuesday’s Low: 30

Precipitation: 0.00″

