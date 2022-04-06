Advertisement

Clay Fire Territory raises money for local Autism center

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Clay Fire Territory is trying to bring Autism acceptance to the forefront.

The department has raised $900 for the Sonya Ansari Autism Center by selling specially designed T-shirts for April’s Autism Acceptance Month.

It’s a cause important to Capt. Doug Richards, who led the efforts for T-shirt sales in addition to training fellow firefighters on how to recognize Autism in the people they encounter and how to interact with them.

“I realized when my daughter was first diagnosed, I knew very little about Autism. So I kind of wanted to share the information that I knew, so that we can approach these individuals, how to approach them and get that, get to the point where we can, we can treat them and find out what’s wrong with them and just kind of just de-escalate the situation that they’re involved in,” explained Richards.

Every Clay Fire Territory firetruck is equipped with a sensory kit that can be used to help firefighters interact with people who have Autism.

