Warsaw Parks and Recreation Dept. launching self-service kayak rentals

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is launching self-service kayak rentals.

The department made the announcement on its Facebook page. The kiosks will be the first of their kind in Indiana.

The kayaks will be available at Pike Lake Beach and Center Lake Beach. The department plans to have the kiosks up and running by the end of April.

It will cost $15 for one hour or $40 for four hours. The kayaks will be available seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.