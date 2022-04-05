Advertisement

VIDEO: Robbers get away with car and wedding dress in violent carjacking

Caught on camera: Thieves make off with vehicle and wedding dress in violent carjacking. (SOURCE: KGO)
By Dion Lim
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) – A violent robbery and carjacking was caught on camera in California.

The attack happened in Oakland in late March. The victim is fortunately ok, but very upset over what the thieves took.

The woman, who only wanted to be identified as Ms. Yu, says advocating for safety is practically part of her DNA.

“I have been volunteering in Oakland’s Chinatown since high school,” she said. “A lot of things we promote include safety.”

Yu’s dedication to safety makes what happened to her on March 27 even more terrifying.

After she parked and saw no one was around, Yu said she walked around to the passenger side of her car to get her purse.

That’s when she noticed something was wrong.

“I immediately closed the door and turned around and four or five guys approached me,” she said. “I immediately started running.”

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows one suspect catching up to her.

Yu said at least one person in the group had a gun.

“One guy grabbed my arms,” she said. “He took my keys from my hand and pushed me to the ground, and I hit my head.”

Within seconds, her black Honda Civic was gone.

“At that moment I was really scared and didn’t have time to react,” she said.

While Yu’s physical wounds were not serious, her heart was broken over the things she lost that were inside the trunk.

“Out of everything, the wedding dress was the one that I was sad about the most,” she said. “Because it does not belong to me.”

Just one day before the carjacking, Yu picked up her best friend’s dream wedding gown they had searched for months to find.

“It was really beautiful,” Yu said. “The perfect dress for her. The moment she tried it on, we all said ‘that’s the one.’”

Yu planned to store it at her home until her friend’s fall wedding, which had already been postponed because of the pandemic.

“She was like ‘Are you joking?,” Yu said.

While Yu takes some time off from work to mentally heal, she is speaking out on behalf of the community she calls home.

“Within the Asian community, a lot of people are afraid of reporting and to be on the news,” she said. “Kind of like giving courage to other people.”

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

