Small steps approved in major St. Joseph County construction projects

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Some busy roads in eastern St. Joseph County are a step closer to getting wider - and rounder.

On Tuesday, the board of commissioners approved a revised contract with DLZ, the consultant for the project that will double the lanes on McKinley Highway between Ash and Birch Roads. County engineer Sky Medors said project bids are set for this August, with major construction to start next spring and wrap sometime in 2024.

“There’s been an attempt to, over time, try and make it so that it’s easier to get vehicles through there and increase the level of service for that, that reach of roadway. And this is just another one of the...close to last pieces of the puzzle in doing that,” remarked Medors.

New roundabout

Anyone hoping to avoid traffic jams at the four-way stop on Douglas and Bittersweet Roads may like the news of a planned roundabout being installed at the intersection. Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved Lochmueller Group as the engineering firm that will design the roundabout.

Medors said project construction likely won’t start until 2027, citing a more extended planning process since the county must meet federal and state requirements.

Most of the project is federally funded, thanks to a grant INDOT awarded to St. Joseph County. Medors said 20 percent of the project could be paid for by local taxpayer funding or the wheel tax.

