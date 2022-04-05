One dead after hit and run in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a hit-and-run in Michigan City.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of E. US 12 around 6:30 Monday morning after a call of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying in the road who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Michigan City Police Department.

