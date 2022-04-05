Advertisement

Notre Dame football announces home game against Tennessee State in 2023

Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team will host the Tennessee State Tigers in its 2023 season home opener.

It will be the first time in program history the Irish will face a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) when the two teams meet on Sept. 2, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium.

The game will be broadcasted nationally right here on WNDU.

Press Release from Notre Dame Athletics:

The University of Notre Dame football program is set to host Tennessee State University (TSU) on Sept. 2, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium and the game will be broadcast nationally on NBC, it was announced today.

“We’re excited to bring a pair of great academic institutions that are steeped in tradition together in 2023,” said University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. “None of this would be possible without Dr. (Mikki) Allen and Coach (Eddie) George’s vision for what this game can represent to our Universities. I’m thrilled we’re able to bring the Tigers and the Irish together for a weekend that will feature programs with over 20 combined national titles, the Aristocrat of Bands and the Band of the Fighting Irish.”

It will mark the first time in program history the Irish will face a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) when the Tigers make their trip to South Bend for the Irish’s 2023 home opener.

“TSU and Notre Dame are two iconic programs that have helped shape today’s college athletics landscape,” said Dr. Mikki Allen, TSU Director of Athletics.

“We are setting the foundation for long-term success under Coach George’s leadership. The goal is that TSU will be a destination program for the next generation of student-athletes to come.”

Prior to hosting TSU, Notre Dame will kick off its 2023 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 26, when it travels to Dublin, Ireland, to host Navy at Aviva Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say “suspicious circumstances” near the vehicle and witness statements prompted a dive...
UPDATE: Missing Berrien Springs woman found dead in St. Joseph River
Starting this week, at least 60 of SJCPD's police cruisers will be upgraded with the latest...
SJCPD add new technology to police cruisers to help crack down on criminals
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Minutes after Monday’s hearing concluded, several women who claim to be former victims of...
Fourth alleged victim testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant groped her in office incident
“Even the best stories have a last chapter: This is it for me.”
Rep. Fred Upton not seeking reelection

Latest News

The Notre Dame softball team picked up a 3-2 win over No. 6 Northwestern on Tuesday at Melissa...
Notre Dame softball scores two late runs in come-from-behind win over Northwestern
The Notre Dame baseball team earned its 17th win of the season and its fifth win in a row after...
Notre Dame baseball defeats Butler 5-2, picks up fifth-straight win
New Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey says he’s hoping to bring the focus and...
ND Football: Receiver room emphasizing attention to detail under Stuckey
With an almost entirely new coaching staff, many of the players and coaches are still getting a...
ND Football: Spirit of competition helping Irish gel in spring practices