News Photographer/Editor

WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and...
WNDU serves the Michiana area with the latest news, First Alert Weather forecasts and information on-air and online through 16 News Now.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT
Job Category: News

Requisition Number: NEWSP004433

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU-TV is a great place for new and experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of the University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company who has invested heavily in the latest news gathering and production technology to better serve our community.

As the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC, Antenna TV affiliate and Circle TV. WNDU serves more than 286,000 households in the 96th television DMA. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to the University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for a high-energy, creative individual that has the ability to and enjoys shooting and editing video as well as news content gathering. We are seeking a self-motivated team member that wants to win each day. You would be joining a newsroom that is energetic and dominates breaking news, severe/disruptive weather, and daily investigative reporting. We offer paid training, medical/dental, 401K, and paid time off.

Essential responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Shooting Video
  • Developing News Content
  • Edit Daily Newscasts
  • Ability to operate live news equipment
  • Non-Linear editing skills
  • Ability to learn new procedures

Qualifications/Requirements:

  • College degree

*** A pre-employment drug screening and motor vehicle record check are required. WNDU-TV is a drug-free workplace and participates in the Homeland Security E-Verify Program. ***

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

  • Bachelors or better in Communication or related field.
  • Bachelors or better in Film and Video Production or related field.
  • Bachelors or better in Journalism or related field.

