ND Football: Stuckey leans on NFL experience while coaching

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Marcus Freeman’s first coaching staff was puzzle that took some time to put together.

And when the puzzle was complete, some people questioned if all the pieces were the right fit. But one of those pieces is starting to prove just how perfect of a fit he is.

New wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey hasn’t been a coach for very long. He has just one season under his belt leading a wide receiver’s room. But he’s got something that a lot of coaches around the country don’t have—recent pro experience.

Stuckey explained how attention to detail is what separates the best from the rest. He spoke over the weekend about how much he pulls from his experience as an NFL receiver as he works through spring ball.

“All the time. All the time,” Stuckey said. “So, it’s hard when you’re just going against your team cause you can get in the mindset of, ‘Oh, I’m just trying to beat this guy’, and I’m like, ‘Hey dude, there are people around this country right now that are working.’ Like you have to have that mindset that it’s not just you against the person in front of you, it’s you against the world. You have to have that mentality to outwork everybody, so when you get to the next level, you already have the attitude so you can compete with the highest and the best.”

The spring practice season will continue all the way up to the Blue-Gold Game on April 23.

