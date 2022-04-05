Medical Moment: Fiber intake may reduce melanoma progression, study says

(WNDU) - The body is full of trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi that are collectively known as the microbiome.

They are referred to as microorganisms, or microbes, for short.

Trillions of these microbes exist mainly inside the intestines and on the skin. Most of the microbes in the intestines are found in a “pocket” of the large intestine called the cecum and are referred to as the gut microbiome. Altogether, these microbes may weigh as much as 2–5 pounds, which is roughly the weight of a brain. They function as an extra organ in the body and play a huge role in health. The gut microbiome begins to affect the body the moment you are born. As you grow, it begins to diversify, meaning it starts to contain many different types of microbial species. A higher microbiome diversity is considered good for your health.

Your gut’s microbiome has a lot more control when it comes to your overall health than you may think.

Now, researchers believe there’s a connection between gut health and skin cancer treatments.

“Our gut’s microbiome is dynamically interacting with our physiology, with our moods, with our medical health,” said Bruce Stevens, a professor at the University of Florida.

Researchers at Oregon State University confirmed that changes to the gut microbiome in melanoma patients allowed them to respond better to their cancer treatment. In their study, some of the patients showed either tumor reduction or disease stabilization that lasted for more than a year. An observational study also found a link between high dietary fiber and better responses to immune therapy for melanoma.

So, how do you maintain better gut health?

“High fiber, low sodium diets, and certain kinds of food groups can promote good gut bacteria,” Dr. Stevens said.

Sources of fiber include oats, barley, nuts and seeds, peas, avocado, oranges, and brussels sprouts. The ideal amount of fiber a person should have a day is 25 to 30 grams. People who tend to eat foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains that are high in fiber report better gut health.

Dual immune checkpoint therapy has contributed to the progress in overall survival for many cancer types, including advanced melanoma.

Combining CTLA-4 and PD-1 inhibitors produces high responses but is often accompanied by immune-related adverse events, such as colitis.

“We’re getting closer to understanding which patients are most likely to benefit from checkpoint inhibitors and to identifying strategies to mitigate toxicity,” said Jennifer Wargo, MD, professor of Genomic Medicine and Surgical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The study found a significantly higher abundance of Bacteroides intestinalis in the gut microbiota of patients with advanced melanoma who experienced toxicity from combined immunotherapy. The study comprised of 77 adults who received combined CTLA-4 and PD-1 blockade treatment for advanced melanoma. The majority had stage IV disease (84%) and had not received any previous systemic therapy. Nearly all patients had an adverse event of any grade (93.5%) and about half (49%) experienced grade 3 or higher adverse events in response to treatment.

Stress can have a negative impact on your gut microbiome. Probiotic supplements can help support your microbiome. However, it is important to talk to your doctor before choosing one since there are many on the market.

