Garth Brooks, former ND football player Kyle Rudolph raising funds for youth charities in South Bend area through sweepstakes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Garth Brooks has partnered with former Notre Dame football player Kyle Rudolph to help raise funds for South Bend children’s charities that support inner city youth ahead of his upcoming concert at Notre Dame Stadium on May 7.

Fans can enter to win two front row tickets and a signed guitar along with a private campus tour with Rudolph. All the proceeds will go to eligible youth charities in the South Bend area that are consistent with Brooks’ charity work.

The grants will help children in the areas of health, education, sports, and recreation.

To enter the sweepstakes, click here! No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes.

