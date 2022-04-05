Advertisement

Garth Brooks, former ND football player Kyle Rudolph raising funds for youth charities in South Bend area through sweepstakes

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Garth Brooks has partnered with former Notre Dame football player Kyle Rudolph to help raise funds for South Bend children’s charities that support inner city youth ahead of his upcoming concert at Notre Dame Stadium on May 7.

Fans can enter to win two front row tickets and a signed guitar along with a private campus tour with Rudolph. All the proceeds will go to eligible youth charities in the South Bend area that are consistent with Brooks’ charity work.

The grants will help children in the areas of health, education, sports, and recreation.

To enter the sweepstakes, click here! No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say “suspicious circumstances” near the vehicle and witness statements prompted a dive...
UPDATE: Missing Berrien Springs woman found dead in St. Joseph River
Starting this week, at least 60 of SJCPD's police cruisers will be upgraded with the latest...
SJCPD add new technology to police cruisers to help crack down on criminals
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Minutes after Monday’s hearing concluded, several women who claim to be former victims of...
Fourth alleged victim testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant groped her in office incident
“Even the best stories have a last chapter: This is it for me.”
Rep. Fred Upton not seeking reelection

Latest News

This year’s team has a lethal pitching staff that has some of the organization’s top-ranked...
Pitching expected to be biggest strength for South Bend Cubs in 2022
The event featured age-divided longest drive contests, with the winners taking home tournament...
Golf fans get excited with the PGA Championship coming back to Harbor Shores
Store owner Joe Pater says he's turning 70 this year—and it's time for him to move on.
Pater True Value Hardware is closing it’s doors, and everything must go
The St. Joseph County Police Department's Crisis Services Unit is serving up support that most...
SJCPD to add Crisis Services Unit
Officials say vandalism is taking place from public parks to private buildings.
Law enforcement cracking down on graffiti in Michiana