Fourth alleged victim testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant groped her in office incident

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The second and final day of a pretrial hearing for the co-owner of Santaniello’s restaurant in Stevensville was held on Monday.

Raffaele Santaniello, 50, is facing several charges in connection to kidnapping, sexual assault & misconduct accusations by former female employees.

Three alleged victims testified against Santaniello less than two weeks ago. A fourth alleged victim, a 22-year-old former employee, took the stand on Monday.

That alleged victim accusing Santaniello of not only sexual comments made towards her, but says Santaniello asked her to have sex inside the basement of the restaurant. She says Santaniello told her, “It would be the best she ever had in her life if she did.” The victim says she refused and left the room.

In a separate incident, the victim also explains that in January of 2020, after going into Santaniello’s office to pick up a forgotten check, Santaniello offered her to take a $100 bill instead, but only if she allowed Santaniello to touch her breasts.

After saying no, and repeatedly asking for her check instead, the victim says Santaniello allegedly pinned her against the door and forcibly reached under her bra and didn’t let go until she began screaming.

“He continued to move closer to me and eventually I continued to tell him no. I just wanted my money and I wanted to leave. I didn’t want the $100, I wanted my check and I wanted to go. He continued to come closer to me, and then he put his hands on me and under my bra,” the victim says. “He slipped the $100 dollar bill into my waitress pouch and said thank you for your service.”

Santaniello is facing one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of kidnapping.

Before the hearing came to an end, Santaniello’s attorney motioned to have the two counts, including kidnapping and one criminal sexual conduct count, dropped from the case.

Minutes after Monday's hearing concluded, several women who claim to be former victims of Santaniello's, stood out in front of the Berrien County Courthouse in protest.

A decision on whether or not the case will go to trial is expected to come some time after April 18th.

