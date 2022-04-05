Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Rainy first half of Wednesday; Colder air into the weekend

Rain chances will be highest in the morning and early afternoon hours on Wednesday
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Rain will continue to spread into the area through the morning commute on Wednesday.  In total, about 0.50″ of rainfall will be possible which would double Monday morning’s totals.  The severe weather threat remains low, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible during the peak part of the system, 5am-8am.  The ground will stay saturated for the entire day, but we’re not looking at adding more to our totals during the afternoon.  Most of the rain will be over by noon with the sun trying to return before sunset.  A slow transition from above average highs to below average highs will come with more rain on Thursday.  Light, scattered showers will be moving through Thursday afternoon and highs will only warm to the upper 40s.  The coldest day of the week will be on Saturday with highs only in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Heavy rain during the morning with a few rumbles of thunder. This rain will make for a very wet commute. Rain showers will linger through lunchtime before coming to an end from west to east. A few lighter showers are possible in the early afternoon as the clouds begin to break late. Turning breezy at times with winds gusting to near 30 mph. High of 60 degrees. Winds W 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers possible. Some scattered showers will mix with some flakes overnight into early Friday morning. It will be breezy at times. High of 51 degrees. Winds WNW 5-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Turning even cooler into Friday and Saturday. Some rain and snow showers are possible during the day on Friday with some flakes flying throughout the area on Saturday morning. No accumulation expected. After this period of chilly temperatures, we will see things warm up. Back to the 60s for most of next week and a few days could top out near 70 with some rain showers staying in the forecast. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, April 4th, 2022

Monday’s High: 58

Monday’s Low: 38

Precipitation: 0.17″

