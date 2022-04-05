Elkhart Easter Egg Hunt underway

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking to enjoy nature and win prizes, head to Elkhart.

The Elkhart Easter Egg Hunt is underway right now.

There are Easter eggs hidden in parks, trails and at the Elkhart Environmental Center.

When you find an egg, you will bring it to the EEC or the Tolson Center to pick up a gift bag.

There is a limit of one egg per household.

“People are always really excited, especially as it gets more difficult when there’s less eggs,” said Annie Klehfoth, the environmental program coordinator. “When someone finally finds one, they get really excited.”

The Elkhart Easter Egg Hunt will take place through April 30, or until all the eggs are found.

For more information or to find a list of locations where eggs are hidden, click here.

