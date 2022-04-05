Advertisement

Elkhart Common Council passes anti-bullying resolution

By Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday night, the Elkhart Common Council unanimously approved an anti-bullying resolution in honor of Rio Allred.

Resolution 22-R-15 stands up against bullying and supports Rio’s Rainbow, a non-profit created by family members to help kids who are walking in silence.

“The right of every child to grow in a community that is safe and free from bullying, violence, harassment and discrimination,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson.

“I am being called to help other families who are struggling with bullying and help them navigate each day,” said Rio’s Mother Nicole Ball.

“I’m here. I will advocate for you. I will also be a voice that you can come and speak with. That connection builds relationship...The common council, the City of Elkhart, supports the efforts of Rio’s Rainbow and all organizations that address the prevention, intervention and elimination of bullying,” said Roberson.

Mayor Rod Roberson said the city will not tolerate any kind of bullying.

“I know that parents would never think something like this would happen, but obviously it did to one of our kids,” said Roberson.

Rio Allred, who was just 12 years old, took her own life last month following heartbreaking claims that she was bullied multiple times at North Side Middle School.

Rio suffered from alopecia, an auto-immune disease that made her hair fall out.

“We both had a lot of loss throughout our lives. This is the worst kind of loss,” said Ball.

“This is a resilient family, all of you. You stand up and it’s tough to stand up in the middle of grief...We, as a community, need to support that as well...We will be walking along side you all the way. God bless you,” said Roberson.

