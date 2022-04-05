Early voting underway in Indiana

(WNDU) - Absentee in-person voting for the 2022 Primary Election is now open to all registered Indiana voters.

In St. Joseph County, early voting opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, but the first voter showed up around 11:30 a.m.

A valid photo ID is required to vote absentee in-person. You can contact your county clerk’s office to find locations and hours for early voting.

Early voting runs until May 2.

