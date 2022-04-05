Buchanan water department flushing hydrants

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Buchanan’s water department is flushing hydrants Tuesday through Thursday.

It’s part of the department’s regular maintenance process. Residents should avoid doing laundry or using a heavy amount of hot water during and immediately after this time.

If you experience dark or cloudy water, it is recommended that you run cold water through your faucet to flush out the discoloration.

From City of Buchanan Michigan’s Facebook page:

The City of Buchanan water department will be flushing hydrants APRIL 5th -7th, as part of our regular maintenance process. During and immediately after this process, you may want to avoid doing any laundry or excessive use of hot water as there can be some discoloration.

If you experience dark or cloudy water, it’s best to run COLD water through your bathtub faucet, an outdoor spigot, or flush the toilet until the water runs clear. Kitchen or bathroom faucets are not recommended as sediments may clog the screen filter. Using hot water will pull the discoloration into your hot water heater and take longer to flush out.

