Benton Harbor mayor announces run for 4th Congressional District

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad says he’s running for Congress.

Muhammad announced his bid on Twitter on last Friday. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Muhammad could be preparing to run as an Independent.

Today, I am announcing my candidacy for Michigan's 6th congressional district. I am running as a bridge 🌉 builder, unifying agent, Bipartisan champion and someone that will place service above self interest. Republican, Democrat, Independent or no party I will represent you. — Mayor Marcus Muhammad (@marcus4polytics) April 1, 2022

The mayor joins U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, and Holland resident Joseph Alfonso, a Democrat, in the race for the 4th District seat. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, announced on Tuesday that he will not seek reelection.

Muhammad has served as Benton Harbor’s mayor since 2015.

