Benton Harbor mayor announces run for 4th Congressional District
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad says he’s running for Congress.
Muhammad announced his bid on Twitter on last Friday. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Muhammad could be preparing to run as an Independent.
The mayor joins U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, and Holland resident Joseph Alfonso, a Democrat, in the race for the 4th District seat. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, announced on Tuesday that he will not seek reelection.
Muhammad has served as Benton Harbor’s mayor since 2015.
