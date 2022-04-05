Advertisement

Benton Harbor mayor announces run for 4th Congressional District

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad says he’s running for Congress.

Muhammad announced his bid on Twitter on last Friday. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Muhammad could be preparing to run as an Independent.

The mayor joins U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, and Holland resident Joseph Alfonso, a Democrat, in the race for the 4th District seat. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, announced on Tuesday that he will not seek reelection.

Muhammad has served as Benton Harbor’s mayor since 2015.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say “suspicious circumstances” near the vehicle and witness statements prompted a dive...
UPDATE: Missing Berrien Springs woman found dead in St. Joseph River
Starting this week, at least 60 of SJCPD's police cruisers will be upgraded with the latest...
SJCPD add new technology to police cruisers to help crack down on criminals
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Minutes after Monday’s hearing concluded, several women who claim to be former victims of...
Fourth alleged victim testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant groped her in office incident
“Even the best stories have a last chapter: This is it for me.”
Rep. Fred Upton not seeking reelection

Latest News

This year’s team has a lethal pitching staff that has some of the organization’s top-ranked...
Pitching expected to be biggest strength for South Bend Cubs in 2022
The event featured age-divided longest drive contests, with the winners taking home tournament...
Golf fans get excited with the PGA Championship coming back to Harbor Shores
Store owner Joe Pater says he's turning 70 this year—and it's time for him to move on.
Pater True Value Hardware is closing it’s doors, and everything must go
The St. Joseph County Police Department's Crisis Services Unit is serving up support that most...
SJCPD to add Crisis Services Unit
Officials say vandalism is taking place from public parks to private buildings.
Law enforcement cracking down on graffiti in Michiana