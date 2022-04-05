BBB warns of ‘workforce development’ scam
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Better Business Bureau is warning people in northern Indiana about a “text scam” and the state’s Department of Workforce Development.
In the new text scam, phone users receive a text from the “Department” claiming to have a $3800 dollar payment available for returning to work as part of a program called “Back-2-Work”.
The message claims that the money will be direct deposited, once the user clicks on the link included in the text.
The texts come from an out-of-state area code but contain a link making it appear it’s from an Indiana number.
The BBB says to avoid scams like this one follow these tips:
· Watch out for suspicious links.
· If you spot a scam text, don’t reply.
· Look for spelling and grammatical errors.
· If the website looks real, double check it.
· Keep your antivirus software updated.
