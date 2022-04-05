Ask the Doctor: Migraines, carpal tunnel, C. diff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Jean): “I’ve suffered from migraine headaches off and on for years. Normally they only last for a few hours, however, I’m now experiencing migraines that last days. Is that normal? When should I seek emergency care?”

DR. BOB : Migraine headaches are a primary headache. This means they are just headaches. They aren’t caused by increased pressure in the brain or an infection or something other disease.

The classic migraine starts with an aura where someone can see flashing lights. This aura is then followed by a severe headache. Typically, it is on one side of the head and is a pounding pain. Usually, the headache lasts several hours and then resolves.

That description is a classic migraine. In actual practice, people’s migraines are as varied as the people who have them. It is possible that a migraine can last for days.

So, the change in the headache pattern you have may just be a change in your migraines. However, I think it is important to check in with your doctor if your headache pattern has changed to make sure nothing else is going on.

Question #2 (from Chell): “Dr. Cassady can you please explain carpal tunnel? How does it affect a person? What treatments are available?”

DR. BOB : The carpal tunnel is tunnel in the wrist. Most of the tendons from the forearm that allow you to flex your fingers and hand run through the tunnel. A nerve called the median nerve also runs through this tunnel.

A tunnel is an enclosed space, so if there is swelling in the tendons (which can happen from repetitive hand movements at work or with a hobby), there is nowhere for that swelling to go. Thus, the tendons will cause pressure on the median nerve.

The pressure on the median nerve leads to numbness, pain and ultimately weakness in the hands. It can be extremely debilitating for patients.

Treatments include splinting the wrist, steroid injections, and in some cases surgery.

Question #3 (from Phyllis): “Can you still have C. diff if you don’t have diarrhea?”

DR. BOB : C. diff refers to a bacteria called Clostridioides difficile. When most people refer to C. diff, they mean an active infection from the bacteria. The infection causes diarrhea and colon inflammation that can be severe and life threatening in some cases.

Interestingly, the bacteria Clostridioides difficile is present in the bowels of most healthy people. It is part of a normal gut bacteria.

The problem arises when someone takes antibiotics for something like a sinus infection that selectively kill off the other bacteria besides C. diff. This then allows the C. diff to overgrow and release a toxin which causes the disease.

So yes, it is possible to have c diff when you don’t have diarrhea. This is on one of the reasons as doctors we are reluctant to prescribe antibiotics for things like sinus infections.

