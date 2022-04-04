Advertisement

Summer concerts returning to Central Park in Warsaw

Jefferson Starship, Tyler Farr are headliners
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Classic rock and country concerts are returning to Central Park in Warsaw this summer after they were canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, Jefferson Starship headlines the free Classic Rockin’ for Riley rock concert on June 17, while Night Train recording artist Tyler Farr has the honors for the free Country Concert for St. Jude that kicks off at 6:30 p.m. July 22.

Both concerts are set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

You’re urged to arrive early and bring a lawn chair or blanket. Vendors will have snack foods and soft drinks. Coolers are allowed, but no alcohol or pets are allowed in the park.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say “suspicious circumstances” near the vehicle and witness statements prompted a dive...
UPDATE: Missing Berrien Springs woman found dead in St. Joseph River
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Minutes after Monday’s hearing concluded, several women who claim to be former victims of...
Fourth alleged victim testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant groped her in office incident
Many homebuyers are struggling to find homes to buy.
House-hunting tips during a seller’s market
Starting this week, at least 60 of SJCPD's police cruisers will be upgraded with the latest...
SJCPD add new technology to police cruisers to help crack down on criminals

Latest News

Young patients in Beacon Memorial Hospital’s NICU & PICU can’t leave the hospital, so the zoo...
Beacon NICU & PICU patients get a special surprise from the Zoo
Joshua is a special needs child in need of adoption in this week's edition of Wednesday's Child.
Wednesday’s Child: Joshua’s happy world
2022-2023 ‘Broadway In South Bend’ series announced
This week's edition of Wednesday's Child brings us Eddie: an easy-going teen with a love of the...
Wednesday’s Child: Easy-going Eddie