Summer concerts returning to Central Park in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Classic rock and country concerts are returning to Central Park in Warsaw this summer after they were canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

According to our reporting partners at the Warsaw Times-Union, Jefferson Starship headlines the free Classic Rockin’ for Riley rock concert on June 17, while Night Train recording artist Tyler Farr has the honors for the free Country Concert for St. Jude that kicks off at 6:30 p.m. July 22.

Both concerts are set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

You’re urged to arrive early and bring a lawn chair or blanket. Vendors will have snack foods and soft drinks. Coolers are allowed, but no alcohol or pets are allowed in the park.

