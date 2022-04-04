Advertisement

Spectrum Health Lakeland encouraging organ donor registrations amid ‘National Donate Life Month’

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT
(WNDU) - April is National Donate Life Month, which is why Spectrum Health Lakeland is encouraging you to help save a life by becoming a donor.

Officials say more than 9,000 Michigan patients have received a life-saving organ in the past 10 years. But with more than 200 Michigan men, women, and children still on the waiting list, experts say one donor can make all the difference.

“It really is a phenomenal way of giving the gift of life or giving the gift of sight for people to go on with their lives,” says Maureen Bishop, clinical nurse specialist at Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Experts say one donor can save up to eight lives and can help up to 75 people in need.

You can become a donor by visiting any local secretary of state’s office, or by heading to spectrumhealthlakeland.org.

