REMINDER: Monday is last day to register to vote in Indiana for 2022 Primary

(WNDU) - Monday is the last day to register to vote ahead of the Indiana 2022 Primary on May 3.

Registering to vote and checking your status for the 2022 primary can be done online at indianavoters.in.gov. Online registration needs to be completed before midnight.

Absentee in-person voting begins on Tuesday. Voting absentee in-person is open from April 5 through May 2. A valid photo ID is required.

All registered voters are eligible to vote absentee in-person. Contact your county clerk’s office to find locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required.

