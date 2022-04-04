Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley hosts art show for Ukrainian relief

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley held an art show on Sunday to support the people of Ukraine.

The Jewish Federation, nationally and locally, is hosting events to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Right here in South Bend, the local Jewish community wasn’t thinking outside the box, but more so, right on the canvas.

Three local artists headlined the show, Michelle Engel, Nektaria Mattheos, and Jim Goodkin.

Engel specializes in painting beautiful landscapes and nature, whereas Mattheos specializes in abstract art that is colorful and creative.

Goodkin creates paintings using oils and acrylics and lately has been highlighting a symbol of hope for the people of Ukraine and their national flower: the sunflower.

“The sunflower has been around Ukraine since about 1700, and some of the symbolic meaning of it is peace, solidarity. And so, I said wow, so I started to paint, now I really started to paint because of the war in the country,” said local artist Jim Goodkin.

The Jewish Federation of the Saint Joseph Valley hopes to exceed its goal of $18,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts, and the national Jewish Federation has already raised $42 million.

“Community members of South Bend and Michiana have shown their true colors by coming out today... look, this is something bigger than ourselves; to support people in a distant land who are in really a terrible situation, and I just want to say thank you to all who have come out, not just to buy art, but we’ve had many donations from members of our community who just wanted to support this great cause. Thank you very much,” said Moshe Kruger, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley

For more information on the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley or to donate to the relief efforts, click here.

