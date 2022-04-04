First Alert Forecast: Rainy Week Ahead, Warmer by Next Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Rain showers during the morning with a few sprinkles lingering into the early afternoon. Clouds will clear later in the day and some sunshine will come through the clouds. It will remain mild with highs in the middle 50s through the afternoon. High of 56 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures drop this evening back into the middle 30s. A light breeze out of the north and west. There are some patchy areas of fog possible overnight and into Tuesday morning. Low of 35 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Starting the day off with a mixture of sun and clouds. By the afternoon more cloud cover rolls into the area with some scattered showers possible. Some showers linger late into the evening. Highs will approach 60 degrees later in the day and it will turn breezy late. High of 60 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another system moves into Michiana during the morning. Heavier pockets of rain are possible through the afternoon and early evening. It will turn breezy as temperatures begin to cool off through the evening and into Thursday. Some light scattered showers linger later into the evening. High of 60 degrees. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures fall below average through the end of the week. Some flakes may even be possible downwind of Lake Michigan. By the weekend and next week there will be some warmth returning to Michiana. Highs in the 60s and even closer to 70 are possible. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, April 3rd, 2022

Sunday’s High: 51

Sunday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: 0.00″

