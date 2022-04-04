Child Abuse Prevention Month gets underway

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - April is Child Abuse Prevention month.

CAPS Elkhart is hosting events throughout the month to raise awareness and support for child abuse prevention.

Blue pinwheels will be planted throughout the county, symbolizing hope.

The Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is 1-800-800-5556.

“If you see something, you report something,” said Nicholle Probst, interim CEO of CAPS Elkhart. “And then if you see a family in need, sometimes making that call even if you’re not sure it’s the right move is the first step in getting a family help that they may need.”

You can show support this month by stopping by the Vanilla Bean Creamery and purchasing the Blue Moon ice cream.

A dollar for every scoop sold will go to CAPS Elkhart.

