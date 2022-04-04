Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Chet

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chet.

Chet is a one-year-old lab/terrier mix. He’s very loving and full of energy! Due to his energy level, Cooper suggests he would fit best in a family with older children.

If you want to adopt Chet or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. Or you can just stop by the shelter at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.

You can also log onto their website petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say “suspicious circumstances” near the vehicle and witness statements prompted a dive...
UPDATE: Missing Berrien Springs woman found dead in St. Joseph River
Salt Lake City police arrested a man accused of driving under the influence in a collision that...
Man arrested after running wife over, killing her in airport parking deck, police say
Minutes after Monday’s hearing concluded, several women who claim to be former victims of...
Fourth alleged victim testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant groped her in office incident
Many homebuyers are struggling to find homes to buy.
House-hunting tips during a seller’s market
Starting this week, at least 60 of SJCPD's police cruisers will be upgraded with the latest...
SJCPD add new technology to police cruisers to help crack down on criminals

Latest News

April is Pet First Aid Awareness Month, and because pets are an important part of our families,...
Pet Vet: National Pet First Aid Awareness Month
Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County introduced us to a dog named Dozer on...
2nd Chance Pet: Dozer
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Morgan
Dogs and cats have knees just like people, and they can often suffer the same kinds of problems...
Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets