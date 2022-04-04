2nd Chance Pet: Chet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chet.

Chet is a one-year-old lab/terrier mix. He’s very loving and full of energy! Due to his energy level, Cooper suggests he would fit best in a family with older children.

If you want to adopt Chet or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. Or you can just stop by the shelter at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.

You can also log onto their website petrefuge.com.

