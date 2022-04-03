Wanatah native, Oakland A’s pitcher Sean Manaea traded to San Diego Padres

(WNDU) - Oakland Athletics pitcher and Wanatah native Sean Manaea has been traded to the San Diego Padres.

The news was first reported by MLB.com on Sunday morning.

Manaea, who was raised in Wanatah, played at South Central High School before transferring to Andrean High School in Merrillville for his senior season. He then played at the college level at Indiana State before he was drafted 34th overall by the Kansas City Royals in 2013.

He was traded to Oakland in 2015 and made his major league debut in 2016. In 2018, he threw a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox.

