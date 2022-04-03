Advertisement

Wanatah native, Oakland A’s pitcher Sean Manaea traded to San Diego Padres

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea works against the Houston Astros in the first inning of a...
Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea works against the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Oakland Athletics pitcher and Wanatah native Sean Manaea has been traded to the San Diego Padres.

The news was first reported by MLB.com on Sunday morning.

Manaea, who was raised in Wanatah, played at South Central High School before transferring to Andrean High School in Merrillville for his senior season. He then played at the college level at Indiana State before he was drafted 34th overall by the Kansas City Royals in 2013.

He was traded to Oakland in 2015 and made his major league debut in 2016. In 2018, he threw a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
During the investigation, officers located and seized several grams of cocaine and other...
Two arrested in Marshall County drug bust
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in...
Man found guilty of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

New Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey says he’s hoping to bring the focus and...
ND Football: Receiver room emphasizing attention to detail under Stuckey
With an almost entirely new coaching staff, many of the players and coaches are still getting a...
ND Football: Spirit of competition helping Irish gel in spring practices
The Notre Dame softball team picked up a 13-12 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in...
Irish softball beats Georgia Tech 13-12 on walk-off single in extra innings
Joseph is an All-American safety with the dream of becoming a first round NFL draft pick.
ND Spring Football: Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph finding home in South Bend