Sunday Morning Spotlight: Olive the tamandua from the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning and brought a very special friend with him.

The real star of the morning show was Olive the Tamandua, a species of small tree-dwelling anteaters.

Olive is one of the zoo’s ambassador animals so you can see her during Potawatomi’s education programs, wildlife encounters, or zookeeper talks.

Wild tamanduas use their long snouts and tongues to probe tree branches in search of ants to eat.

Olive is a big fan of apple sauce, and Jack got to feed her some during her visit to the set.

This culminates a big weekend for the zoo after opening for the season on Friday.

“So, if you come to the zoo, that’s what’s pretty cool at the zoo. We have this tree tamandua, but we also have the giant anteater which is a much bigger species. They weigh about 60 pounds, and you can see those on exhibit at the zoo,” said Potawatomi Zoo Executive Director Josh Sisk.

Tickers are just $12 for adults and teens older than 15.

It’s just $10 for children and adults older than 62.

Admission is free for zoo members and children younger than 3.

