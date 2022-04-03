Advertisement

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Olive the tamandua from the Potawatomi Zoo

By Jack Springgate
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning and brought a very special friend with him.

The real star of the morning show was Olive the Tamandua, a species of small tree-dwelling anteaters.

Olive is one of the zoo’s ambassador animals so you can see her during Potawatomi’s education programs, wildlife encounters, or zookeeper talks.

Wild tamanduas use their long snouts and tongues to probe tree branches in search of ants to eat.

Olive is a big fan of apple sauce, and Jack got to feed her some during her visit to the set.

This culminates a big weekend for the zoo after opening for the season on Friday.

“So, if you come to the zoo, that’s what’s pretty cool at the zoo. We have this tree tamandua, but we also have the giant anteater which is a much bigger species. They weigh about 60 pounds, and you can see those on exhibit at the zoo,” said Potawatomi Zoo Executive Director Josh Sisk.

Tickers are just $12 for adults and teens older than 15.

It’s just $10 for children and adults older than 62.

Admission is free for zoo members and children younger than 3.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
During the investigation, officers located and seized several grams of cocaine and other...
Two arrested in Marshall County drug bust
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in...
Man found guilty of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Olive the Tamandua from the Potawatomi Zoo
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Olive the Tamandua from the Potawatomi Zoo
First Alert Forecast: Sun & clouds Sunday. More rain arrives tonight
First Alert Forecast: Sun & clouds Sunday. More rain arrives tonight
New Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey say’s he’s hoping to bring the focus and...
ND Football: Receiver room emphasizing attention to detail under Stuckey
A record number of students came out for Mulch Madness, a student organized project to mitigate...
Notre Dame students lead the way in getting the lead out