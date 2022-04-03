Advertisement

South Bend Record Show holds first event of 2022

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Record Show hosted its first event of 2022 on Sunday.

The show is hosted at the Ramada Hotel where more than 80 different vendors across seven different states are featured.

And while the show allows hundreds of record enthusiasts to take a look at some of their favorite artists, organizers say it gives guests a chance to make some friends too.

“You make a lot of new friends with the dealers, the

customers, you hear stories all the time while you

are looking through records. Some people want to

come out and see what they want to do because

they maybe are just want to find this really specific

record and they can’t find it, but they can find it

here,” co-organizer of the event William Bonfiglio says.

If you missed out on Sunday’s record show, The South Bend Record Show is scheduled to return on June 12th.

