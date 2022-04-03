Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Goshen man

Ervin Yoder is missing from Goshen and was last seen on Sunday, April 3rd.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Ervin Yoder, a 79 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a green robe, gray sweatpants, and socks.

Yoder is missing from Goshen and was last seen on Sunday, April 3rd at 12:00 a.m. 

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ervin Yoder, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.

