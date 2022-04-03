Advertisement

Police search for 22-year-old missing from Berrien Springs

Police say “suspicious circumstances” near the vehicle and witness statements prompted a dive...
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are looking for a 22-year-old woman from Berrien Springs who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Sithembile Dube was reported missing after her vehicle was found abandoned.

She was last seen by her mother around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning at their home in Berrien Springs.

Police say “suspicious circumstances” near the vehicle and witness statements prompted a dive team to search the St. Joseph River off U.S. 31, near Snow Road, in Oronoko Township.

Dube could be wearing a black, long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on her disappearance should contact the Michigan State Police- Niles Post at (269) 683-4411.

