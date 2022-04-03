Notre Dame students lead the way in getting the lead out

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s philanthropic efforts are far-reaching and widespread, but they set their focus on the South Bend community on Saturday.

It’s all part of the “Back the Bend” project... And students participated in nearly a dozen restoration and revitalization projects around the city.

One of the most significant undertakings of the Back the Bend project is the Mulch Madness initiative, organized by the Notre Dame Lead Innovation Team, or “LIT.”

“We have students not only providing direct service with mulching but are offering tools and resources to address the root issue, providing lead screening kits, connecting them with the health department for blood lead testing, and also offering applications for city grant funding for remediation,” said Kyle Moon, LIT Student Organizer for Mulch Madness.

Dr. Marya Lieberman, professor of chemistry at the University of Notre Dame, said that regular lead inside a pristine park (that never had homes built on/around it) would be less than 50 ppm (parts per million). Some of the levels in the Near Northwest Neighborhood were near 9,000 ppm. “Lead is a neurotoxin, and its impact on a developing brain is still not understood, but it is not good.”

This undertaking was a collaboration between Notre Dame Student Government, Notre Dame LIT, The St. Joseph Board of Health, South Bend Department of Community Investment, River Park Neighborhood Association, and the Near Northwest Neighborhood.

“Since we have a lot of lead in the community, get your children tested. Be an advocate because it is not part of a doctor’s routine,” said Dr. Heidi Beidinger, co-founder of the Notre Dame Lead Innovation Team and President of the St. Joseph County Board of Health. “Before COVID, Only 10% of children are tested for lead exposure. Get them tested.”

Community activism is a staple for Notre Dame’s student body, so much so that it appears Notre Dame students have service built into their DNA.

Sheila Niezgodski, South Bend City Council, 6th district, is working with the Board of Health to revamp the lead programs in South Bend, saying, “It’s important for our future to mitigate this problem for our children.”

After the projects concluded, the students were treated to tacos outside the Robinson Community Learning Center.

“I think it’s really gratifying to see students getting back out into the community and see the students working with community leaders and partners to make a difference,” said Jennifer Knapp Beudert, Manager at the Robinson Community Learning Center.

