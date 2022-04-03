ND Football: Spirit of competition helping Irish gel in spring practices

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring practices continued Saturday for the Notre Dame football team.

With an almost entirely new coaching staff, many of the players and coaches are still getting a feel for the full potential of this year’s squad.

New wide receiver coach Chansi Stuckey recognizes that there are high expectations at the University of Notre Dame, and he’s not shying away from it.

“The bottom line is compete,” Stuckey says. “Everything we do here is about competition. You know, we had something today where we were competing at who could drink the Gatorade the fastest. And it was intense. You know what I mean? Those are the details. I want to compete at everything that I do. That’s who I am as a coach; I’m not just competing against myself, I put a target on my back that I’m competing against everyone in the country right now. Like, who’s the best wide receiver coach.

“So, I take that mentality into the meeting room, I try to pass that on to my guys and I try to bring that out here on the field,” he continued” I want to be the best and I want these guys to be the best. If I’m at my best, that gives them the opportunity to be successful.”

First-year head coach Marcus Freeman emphasized the importance of team success while weighing in on the competitive nature of spring practice.

“There’s nothing more important—I say it every day—there’s nothing more important than this football team and that you’re doing it at the University of Notre Dame,” Freeman says. “We all have our own selfish goals and for them to continue understand with team success is going to come individual success. So, continue to work to be the best version of you, but understand it’s still about the team and what we can do to be the best team we can be.”

The spring practice season will continue all the way up to the Blue-Gold Game on April 23.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.