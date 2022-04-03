Advertisement

ND Football: Receiver room emphasizing attention to detail under Stuckey

By Drew Sanders
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As spring practices continue for the Notre Dame football team, 16 Sports got a chance to catch up with some members of the receiver room.

That group is being headed up by new hire Chansi Stuckey, who brings with him a resume of prior coaching success at Baylor and Clemson. Stuckey also enjoyed success as a player, spending multiple years in the NFL.

He says he’s hoping to bring the focus and attention to detail that’s worked for him and pass it along to the Irish receivers this season.

“When we miss the details, stuff passes us by,” Stuckey says. “Having that experience in the NFL in what separates people is details. Everyone’s fast, everyone’s big, everyone understands football. And at a place like Notre Dame—the really good teams—details are going to separate everything. We can’t just do something without understanding why we’re doing it and what’s the purpose behind it and how can I do it better.

“If you focus on the details, then everything else will come about,” he continued. “So, I’m just trying to teach those guys, just on and off the field, details really matter in life. And that’s how you become great at your craft.”

Meanwhile, Irish receivers Braden Lenzy and Lorenzo Styles weighed in on spring practices so far.

“It’s always fun to play ball, but I’d say spring ball is a little different, where it’s a lot more competition-based,” Lenzy says. “So, it’s definitely been fun to kind of, you know, go at these new dudes and old faces and just play football.”

“You have real-high, intense practices, but I feel like we’re still learning how to practice,” Styles says. “Being really competitive. It’s just making us better. Ones-on-ones, ones against twos. The competition and the energy is really high right now.”

The spring practice season will continue all the way up to the Blue-Gold Game on April 23.

