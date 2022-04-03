Local author highlights Elkhart’s history with new children’s book

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A local author is highlighting Elkhart’s history with a new children’s book.

On Sunday, Andrea Barbour held a book launching for her new book “The Mousley’s at Ruthmere.”

The book follows the life of two mice based on Elkhart’s founding family, The Beardsley’s, in the home they grew up in now known as the Ruthmere Museum.

Barbour says her purpose for writing the book is to help keep Elkhart’s history alive.

“It’s just supposed to be kind of an introduction for kids to the history in Elkhart. All the mice in the book are based on real historical people that lived here either in the house or in the area. And so we just came up with this idea to kind of introduce this to kids,“ Barbour says.

To buy a copy of “The Mousley’s at Ruthmere,” click here. The book can also be purchased in person at the Ruthmere Museum.

