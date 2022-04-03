Irish softball beats Georgia Tech 13-12 on walk-off single in extra innings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team picked up a 13-12 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in extra innings on Saturday afternoon at Melissa Cook Stadium.

Miranda Johnson hit a single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, driving in Emma Clark for the game-winning run. The Irish rallied in the sixth and seventh innings to erase a six-run deficit and send the game into extra innings.

Offensively, the team was fittingly led by Johnson and Clark. Johnson drove in four runs, while Clark went 5-for-6 and scored five runs. Leea Hanks and Karina Gaskins also drove in three runs apiece, with Hanks crossing the plate herself four times.

Notre Dame is now 26-7 on the season and 6-3 in ACC play. The team wraps up its home series against Georgia Tech on Sunday afternoon.

