South Bend rolls out yard waste program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s yard waste season begins on Monday, April 4 and will run through the end of November.

The program offers weekly pickup of yard waste, such as grass clippings and leaves, for a fee of $3.50 per month during the season.

If you’re interested in joining this program, or learning more about it, simply click here.

