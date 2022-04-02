Plymouth’s Home and Outdoor Show connects you to local vendors

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - As home improvement season approaches, local home goods and appliance vendors are looking to help out.

Presented by the Builders Association of North Central Indiana, the Home and Outdoor Show at The Zone Sports Complex in Plymouth is a free event.

According to the Executive Officer of BANCI, the main purpose of the show is to connect local vendors with potential clients, and vice versa.

“We have this annually and it’s special because these are local vendors here. These are local vendors that are coming in here, so see what the vendors have to offer. A lot of people are doing remodeling projects, they’re sprucing up their homes. This is the place to come,” said Kim McKibbin, Executive Officer for BANCI.

From elaborate gutter systems, and grills for purchase, to home improvement seminars the public can attend, the Home and Outdoor Show is a one-stop shop for all of the things your home may need.

For more information on the show and it’s last day- April 3rd, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.