Pet Vet: National Pet First Aid Awareness Month

April is Pet First Aid Awareness Month, and it's the perfect time to ensure you have the skills to take care of your furry family member.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WNDU) - April is Pet First Aid Awareness Month, and because pets are an important part of our families, it is the perfect time to ensure you have the skills to take care of your furry family member.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser spoke with Jack Springgate about pet first aid and a helpful first aid app.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also send him an email at MichianaPetVet@Comcast.net.

