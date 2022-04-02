ND Spring Football: Northwester transfer Brandon Joseph finding home in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The transfer portal has become one of the most important tools for college coaches in all sports to try to find experienced skill to fill their rosters.

Some people might not like it. But if the option is available, why not use it?

That’s exactly what the Notre Dame football team did, going out to get safety Brandon Joseph from Northwestern.

Joseph is an All-American safety with the dream of becoming a first round NFL draft pick. He brings the talent and the experience needed to replace Kyle Hamilton, who is expected to be a top-five draft pick later this month.

Joseph is now getting his first taste of Notre Dame football during spring practices. And so far, he is impressed.

“It’s been great,” Joseph says. “I had goals to become a better player, and that’s what’s been happening. A great offseason program pushed me to my limits and taught me that I can go harder than I thought I could go. And as we’ve gotten into spring ball, learning the scheme, learning how to play with these players around me, I’m just so excited to get out there on that field and do it in the fall.”

Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary is also impressed with Joseph so far.

“I’ve just been pleased with how he fits the culture of Notre Dame,” O’Leary says. “He’s a Notre Dame guy, and what that means is he’s blue collar. He’s going to work. He’s going to grind. He’s going to lead by example. So, he fits our room, and he fits our team very, very well.”

The spring practice season will continue all the way up to the Blue-Gold Game on April 23.

