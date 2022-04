Former Marian star Devin Cannady signs 10-day contract with Orlando Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (WNDU) - Former Marian High School basketball star Devin Cannady has signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic.

Cannady appeared in 16 games for Orlando’s G League team, the Lakeland Magic, averaging nearly 16 points per game and shooting 47 percent from three.

Last season, he played eight games with Orlando, averaging less than 10 minutes and five points per game.

