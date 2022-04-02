Advertisement

Electrical fire sparks at Christ the King

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday morning, Clay Fire responded to a reported fire at Christ the King School.

Crews quickly arrived on scene to find an electrical fire in a light fixture in one of the classrooms.

Crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire which was contained to the light fixture in the classroom.

All students and staff were able to evacuate without injury. The school was closed for the remainder of the day due to the smoke odor in the building

