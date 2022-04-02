Advertisement

The Amazing Men’s Expo is showcasing things men like

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time, the Amazing Men’s Expo showcased things men like at The Century Center in South Bend.

Things to see included live professional wrestling matches, on the hour, a beer garden, different kinds of vehicles, like boats and tractors, and fun activities like archery and axe throwing. Along with all of the activities, vendors offered special discounts and deals on products men might like.

“Discounts and deals, all of our vendors have discounts on their products. If you’re over twenty-one, we have a Beer Garden here for you to check out. It’s a big day, a lot of fun here. It’s something I thought of a few years ago wanted to get going back in the day, but we’ve been holding off because of Covid for like two years, so I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. So, it’s going to be a good weekend,” said Kerry Moore, the event organizer.

While it is called ‘The Amazing Men’s Expo,’ women and children were welcomed for all the fun as well.

The last day of the Expo is Sunday, April 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Admission is ten dollars, and children five and under are free.

