AGDAYS is back with a free, fun agricultural experience for the whole family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - AGDAYS is back for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, interactively educating the public on agriculture.

AGDAYS Agricultural Team wants people to know where their food comes from - besides the grocery store.

For free, families are invited to browse the exhibits, talk to the animals, and participate in all of the hands on activities.

It is an event that has special meaning to many, like Christy Lewis who had been walking through AGDAYS eight years ago and decided to purchase some goats.

Those are the same goats she’s using to educate people at AGDAYS today.

“So to kind of see this full circle and realize this is where we got them and now they’re here. So they will do like trimming hooves, and learn how to do that and how to set them up and clean them and that kind of stuff, and so kids are able to walk through and kind of ask question about that. Pet the goats, and have that opportunity,” Lewis said.

If you are interested in learning all that AGDAYS has to share, the last day to attend is Sunday, April 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

