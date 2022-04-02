Advertisement

3 Notre Dame hockey players sign pro contracts

(WNDU)
By Matt Loch
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Notre Dame hockey players are moving on to the next stage of their careers.

And one of them is a familiar name here in Michiana.

South Bend Adams alumnus Graham Slaggert has signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, for the 2022-2023 season.

The senior captain scored the game-winning goal against North Dakota in the first round of their year’s NCAA Tournament. Slaggert will join two former Irish players—Alex Steeves and Matt Hellickson—in the Maple Leafs organization.

Meanwhile, alternate captain Spencer Statsney signed a two-year entry level contract with the Nashville Predators that is set to begin for the 2022-2023 season.

The Preds selected Statsney with the 131st overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. He skated in 39 games this season for the Irish, finishing second on the team in scoring.

Grad student defenseman Adam Karashik has also signed a pro contract for one year with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Karashik was a team captain this season, plying in all 40 games and notching career-highs in assists and total points. He led the Big Ten and was third in the country in blocked shots.

