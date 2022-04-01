Two arrested in Marshall County drug bust

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested in Marshall County on Thursday after police seized a large number of drugs while executing a search warrant.

It happened at a home in the 19000 block of 9th Road. During the investigation, officers located and seized several grams of cocaine and other Schedule 2 controlled substances, large amounts of marijuana, marijuana edibles, scales and packaging materials and paraphernalia.

Officers also seized several hundred dollars in U.S. currency. Police say several children were removed from the residence as well.

Gabrielle Burgh and Troy Burgh (Marshall County Police Department)

The targets of the investigation, Gabrielle Burgh and Troy Burgh, were subsequently arrested for Dealing in Cocaine Level 2 Felony, Dealing in Marijuana, Neglect of a Dependent and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

They are currently held on no bond at the Marshall County Jail. They were also served arrest warrants from an unrelated case investigated by the Plymouth Police.

