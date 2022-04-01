Advertisement

Two arrested in Marshall County drug bust

During the investigation, officers located and seized several grams of cocaine and other...
During the investigation, officers located and seized several grams of cocaine and other Schedule 2 controlled substances, large amounts of marijuana, marijuana edibles, scales and packaging materials and paraphernalia.(Marshall County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested in Marshall County on Thursday after police seized a large number of drugs while executing a search warrant.

It happened at a home in the 19000 block of 9th Road. During the investigation, officers located and seized several grams of cocaine and other Schedule 2 controlled substances, large amounts of marijuana, marijuana edibles, scales and packaging materials and paraphernalia.

Officers also seized several hundred dollars in U.S. currency. Police say several children were removed from the residence as well.

Gabrielle Burgh and Troy Burgh
Gabrielle Burgh and Troy Burgh(Marshall County Police Department)

The targets of the investigation, Gabrielle Burgh and Troy Burgh, were subsequently arrested for Dealing in Cocaine Level 2 Felony, Dealing in Marijuana, Neglect of a Dependent and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

They are currently held on no bond at the Marshall County Jail. They were also served arrest warrants from an unrelated case investigated by the Plymouth Police.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Royer sues city officials including nine Elkhart police officers.
Exonerated Elkhart man files lawsuit against prosecutor & nine police officers
St. Joseph County is no longer fooling around when it comes to rundown properties.
New code enforcement program begins Friday in St. Joseph County
According to the ISDH, young people under age of 29 are responsible for more than one third of...
Food truck in Elkhart Co. ordered to shut down after operating without license
Teen competes in first dance competition since car accident
Teen competes in first dance competition since car accident

Latest News

Miller dressed up in a giraffe costume Friday morning and made the roughly four-mile trek from...
B100’s Zach Miller walks to Potawatomi Zoo in giraffe costume
Miller dressed up in a giraffe costume Friday morning and made the roughly four-mile trek from...
B100’s Zach Miller walks to Potawatomi Zoo in giraffe costume
Gates opened at 10 a.m. Friday, and many people are excited to see the new giraffes!
Potawatomi Zoo officially opens for the season
Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Potawatomi Zoo opens for the season