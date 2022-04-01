TRAFFIC ALERT: Douglas Road closure pushed back to April 18

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The closure of Douglas Road between Twyckenham Drive and Ironwood Road in St. Joseph County has been postponed.

Work was set to begin on Monday, April 4, but utility crews have fallen behind schedule in relocating their facilities, which has delayed the beginning of construction.

The road closure has been rescheduled for April 18 and is scheduled to continue for a period of 30 days.

After that, crews will then begin work on Phase II of the project, which will require the closure of Ironwood for a 30-day period as well.

