St. Joe County voting machines tested ahead of Indiana Primary

Next Monday marks the last day to register to vote in Indiana's 2022 Primary Election.

Tuesday marks the first chance to cast an in-person absentee ballot.

On Friday, St. Joseph County’s voting machines were put to the test. They do something that will eventually be required of every voting machine in the state.

“A number of counties have machines that do not have any type of paper trail,” said Indiana Rep. Tim Wesco (R) Osceola. “St. Joseph County always has.”

Rep. Wesco says Elkhart County machines had no paper audit trail when vote centers were introduced there. Elkhart County has since updated its equipment to become paper trail compliant.

Wesco is the author of a bill that moved up the effective date of Indiana’s paper trail mandate from Dec. of 2029 to July of 2024.

That bill was recently signed into law by the governor.

“So that, if there is any question about the outcome from an electronic standpoint, we have paper ballots that the voters themselves actually verify. We can go back and we can do a recount to validate whatever the electronic tallies were,” Rep. Wesco explained.

LaPorte County has 320 voting machines but only 10 percent can currently provide a paper trail.

Kosciusko County has 50-machines that produce paper records, but 125 more are needed to cover all precincts.

Rep. Wesco says that updating all the voting equipment in Indiana to meet paper trail standards will cost tens of millions of dollars.

All of Indiana’s congressional seats are up for grabs in 2022, along with the seat now held by U.S. Senator, Todd Young.

